Light and sound show organised in Srinagar to remember ‘Battle of Shalateng’

The Army on Sunday conducted a unique light and sound show to re-enact the historic 'Battle of Shalateng' – the most decisive battle of the first Indo-Pak war of 1947 in the wake of Pakistani raids in the Kashmir valley.

“As part of celebration for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to commemorate the historic victory of the Indian Armed forces in its first war after independence, Chinar Corps conducted a unique light and sound show to re-enact the historic 'Battle of Shalateng',” Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi said.

He said the 'Battle of Shalateng' was the most decisive battle of the first Indo-Pak War 1947 and had a long-standing impact on the history and geography of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It literally changed the face of the war and saved Srinagar from the onslaught of the Pakistan Army and the barbarian hordes, supported by Pakistan Army,” he said.

The well-coordinated and executed operations by 1 SIKH, 1 KUMAON, 4 KUMAON and a Squadron from 7 Light Cavalry, supported by the Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes, changed the course of the war, wherein Kashmiri citizens and soldiers of Indian Army fought valiantly alongside to evict Pakistan forces, driving them out of most of Jammu and Kashmir till ceasefire on January 5, 1949, the Defence spokesman said.

Colonel Musavi said the re-enactment of the 'Battle of Shalateng' events in the form of light and sound extravaganza was a befitting tribute to pay obeisance to the brave soldiers and the invaluable contribution of the people of J&K who fought alongside the Indian Armed Forces to ultimately defeat Pakistan Army that had “unleashed plunder, loot, rape and destruction of property and houses of Kashmiris, their most deplorable act was the mass rape of local women”.

The replica of the historic event was also a befitting tribute to honour the 'Next of Kin' of war heroes who participated in the 1947-48 War, he said.

The nostalgic event was witnessed by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey, along with several other civil and military dignitaries.

In addition, the Next of Kin of war veterans who travelled across the country to be a part of the mega event were felicitated along with the units which participated in the 'Battle of Shalateng', he said.

The colonel said those felicitated included Usha Parmar, daughter of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Mahavir Chakra, Chief of Staff of the J&K State Forces and Sher Mishra Rana, daughter of Lieutenant Colonel Narain Singh Samyal, 4 JAK RIF.

The showcasing of the true historical events of 1947-48 Indo-Pak war will rekindle the curiosity of the youth to explore and rediscover the true history of J&K and the valiant acts of those who selflessly put their lives at stake to protect the people of J&K, the Defence spokesman said.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey said a careful study of history will acknowledge that the landing of Indian Army on October 27, 1947 at Budgam Airfield and the eventual defeat of Pakistan Army and its affiliates was possible “only because the Kashmiri population delayed the advance of Pakistan forces” from Baramulla towards Srinagar by fighting them and misleading them towards Sopore and other places.

“On one side, we saw the Pakistan forces being misled and on the other side, the Kashmiri population was providing intelligence and fighting alongside the Indian Army against the enemy. It is therefore clear which side the heart and soul of Kashmir laid in 1947 after the 'Instrument of Accession' was signed,” he said.

Pandey said as in the contemporary environment, the selective media campaigns launched by Pakistan and its affiliates on either side of the Line of Control tries to “mislead” the current generation of youth, it is essential that the events leading to Badgam landings be re-told.

“While our neighbour across has continued to use the same concept and the strategy of employing civilians as a front in 1965 and in 1999 in Kargil when it stated publicly that Mujhadeen (militants) crossed the LoC, but the truth was revealed later that it was Pakistan Army.

“Imagine they even refused to accept their own dead. Therefore, it is imperative that today's generation must read history and understand that Kashmir is not an objective for Pakistan but merely a tool to discredit the idea of India from 1947 to 1971,” he said.

Thereafter, he added, it became an agenda for revenge of its 1971 debacle.

“He (Pakistan) continues to leverage through money and incitement of gullible youth for its war through 'thousand cuts' in India. I urge the youth to be aware of the designs and protect their future,” the Chinar Corps Commander said.

Pandey paid tributes to those who made the supreme sacrifice to defend the honour of the country.