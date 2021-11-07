Left Menu

CBI arrests former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia in loan default case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI on Sunday arrested Ashok Saikia, son of former Assam chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, in connection with a 25-year-old alleged loan default case of around Rs 9 lakh, officials said.

The action came after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him for non-appearance in court despite summons, they said.

Ashok Saikia, who was questioned by the Guwahati team of the CBI, was put under arrest and will be produced in the court on Monday, the officials said.

When contacted, his elder brother and Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia told PTI that Ashok Saikia was taken away by a team of CBI officials in the evening.

