Left Menu

7 held for waylaying jeweller

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:17 IST
7 held for waylaying jeweller
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Nov 7 (PTI): Seven people were arrested and search was on for two others in connection with the robbery of gold worth Rs 7.5 lakh from a jeweller on the Vadavalli-Thondamuthur Road here last month, police said on Sunday.

Shanmugham (62), hailing from Erode district, had come here for hallmarking gold ornaments and supplying jewels to the shops.

While he was going to his son's house at Vadavalli, two motorcycle-borne men snatched his bag containing 1.88 kg gold and cash, and sped away, the police said.

Following a complaint, the police went through CCTV footage at the crime scene.

Based on the footage, the police said they arrested the seven today and were on the lookout for two others involved in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021