Left Menu

Maha govt to allocate funds for fire audits of district hospitals; post of safety officer proposed: Tope

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:17 IST
Maha govt to allocate funds for fire audits of district hospitals; post of safety officer proposed: Tope
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a massive blaze in the ICU of Ahmednagar civil hospital killed 11 COVID-19 patients, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said the state government will allocate funds for fire safety audits in all district hospitals and also work towards creating a post of 'fire safety officer' in each of these facilities.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site of the tragedy, he said the need for fire safety audits of all district hospitals has been discussed and a decision was taken that separate funds would be earmarked for the purpose.

He also said that Rs 217 crore should be immediately sanctioned by the government to conduct the fire safety audits of such hospitals. ''Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given instructions to undertake measures to prevent such fire incidents. There is also a proposal to form a new post of 'fire safety officer' in each district hospital. Moreover, health workers will be trained to deal with such situations and activities like mock drills will be implemented,'' Tope said.

The fire safety officer will monitor the fire safety-related aspects in all the government-run district, tehsil and rural hospitals, he added. The minister said that there is a need to think about what kind of material should be used inside intensive care units (ICUs) to avoid fire incidents. ''The aspect related to continuous screening of ICUs and other sections of hospitals has also been discussed,'' he said.

Talking about the Ahmednagar hospital fire incident, Tope said officials have apprised him that prima facie, short circuit was the cause of the blaze.

''A committee formed to probe the Ahmednagar fire tragedy has been asked to submit a report in eight days, following which action will be taken against the guilty,'' Tope said.

The blaze erupted around 11 am on Saturday in the ICU ward, where 17 COVID-19 patients, many of them senior citizens and some on ventilator or oxygen support, were undergoing treatment.

''After the fire broke out, the staff present there immediately used fire extinguishers to douse the flames, but due to the thick smoke, the fire extinguishers did not work effectively enough,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021