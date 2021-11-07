Left Menu

ED interrogates BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in Banda district jail

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday reached Banda's Mandal Jail and interrogated Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

ANI | Banda (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:18 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The three-member ED team interrogated Ansari for over six hours in the jail.According to jail sources, Mukhtar Ansari was interrogated by ED in an alleged money laundering case.

On September 20, ED officials said the investigating agency received permission from the court to question Ansari in connection with the alleged money laundering case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

