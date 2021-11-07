ED interrogates BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in Banda district jail
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday reached Banda's Mandal Jail and interrogated Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari.
ANI | Banda (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday reached Banda's Mandal Jail and interrogated Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari.
The three-member ED team interrogated Ansari for over six hours in the jail.According to jail sources, Mukhtar Ansari was interrogated by ED in an alleged money laundering case.
On September 20, ED officials said the investigating agency received permission from the court to question Ansari in connection with the alleged money laundering case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Banda
- Mukhtar Ansari
- MLA Mukhtar Ansari
- Bahujan Samaj Party
- Ansari
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arshad Warsi to be seen in turbaned look in new film 'Banda Singh'
Pebble Loops in Bollywood Stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat as Brand Ambassadors Ahead of the Festive Season
Under construction shopping complex of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife attached in Ghazipur
Mukhtar Ansari ‘facilitator’ behind SP-SBSP alliance: UP minister
Mukhtar Ansari gang member, his accomplice injured in police encounter succumb