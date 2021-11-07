Left Menu

Maha: Man stabs, injures teen kin after objecting to bursting of Diwali firecrackers

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:30 IST
Maha: Man stabs, injures teen kin after objecting to bursting of Diwali firecrackers
  • Country:
  • India

A teen was stabbed and injured allegedly by his uncle during a quarrel over bursting Diwali firecrackers in Jaripatka area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Mohit Sachdeo (19) was bursting crackers in Housing Board Colony area at around 11pm on Saturday and his uncle Nandanlal Sachdeo (45) raised an objection, an official said.

An argument ensued during which Nandanlal stabbed and injured Mohit with a kitchen knife, the Jaripatka police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021