Car falls into gorge in Malshej ghat; 1 dead, 6 injured

The car caught fire after falling into the gorge, he said. PI COR BNM BNM BNM

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:47 IST
A woman died and six people were injured after their car fell into a gorge in Malshej ghat in the early hours of Sunday, police in Murbad in Thane district said.

The car was on its way from Mumbai to Ahmednagar, a Tokawade police station official said, adding that the darkness had hampered search operations before some trekkers from Aurangabad rescued those who were trapped in the gorge following the incident.

''The driver of the car possibly lost control. While six occupants managed to come out of the car in time, a woman passenger, identified as Sakhubai Ugale, failed to do so and died. The car caught fire after falling into the gorge,'' he said. PI COR BNM BNM BNM

