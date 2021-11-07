Nine people dead in two road accidents in Rajasthan

Nine people died in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

A speeding car overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Jaisalmer district, leaving five members of a family dead, they said.

The accident occurred in the Ramgarh area when the victims were on their way to the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer from Sri Ganganagar, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Vishal Saran (32), his wife Rinku (28), sister Varshika (26), cousin Arjit (29) and his aunt Anju (29), they added.

The other accident took place in Chittorgarh district where a truck carrying wheat sacks overturned and fell into a roadside gorge in the evening, the police said.

Four people, including two labourers, died and five were injured, they said.

There were nine people on the truck, including the driver. Four of them were sitting on the sacks and five were inside the cabin. The truck driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned and fell into the ditch, SHO of Bassi police station of Chittorgarh Ganpat Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Iqbal (42), who was transporting the sacks, labourers Sanjay and Ramanand, both aged 42 and hailing from Bihar, and truck cleaner Satyanarayan (40), he said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje have expressed grief over the accidents and condoled the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)