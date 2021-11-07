Left Menu

Five minors detained, two arrested for robbery in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Two men on Sunday were arrested while five minors were detained for robbing Rs 25,000 cash and jewellery from a house in Delhi's Mangolpuri on the day of Diwali at knifepoint, said the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:09 IST
Five minors detained, two arrested for robbery in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men on Sunday were arrested while five minors were detained for robbing Rs 25,000 cash and jewellery from a house in Delhi's Mangolpuri on the day of Diwali at knifepoint, said the police. According to the police, two knives used in the crime and Rs 4,500 cash were recovered from the two arrested men. The two accused have been identified as Harsh and Rohan.

According to the complainant, Geeta, on November 4 at about 10 pm, four people armed with knives entered their house just as her family had completed the Diwali Puja. While three of the robbers pointed their knives at the woman and her daughters, the fourth accused entered another room and took away Rs 20,000, a gold chain, a necklace set, a pooja thali, one small purse of her daughter containing various documents and Rs 5,000. The robbers before fleeing threatened them with dire consequences if they tried to lodge a complaint with the police.

The complainant's daughter alleged that she saw three more boys running through the street with the four boys who left their house after committing the crime. Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

A raid was conducted by the police on Sunday and two of the accused were caught who confessed to their crimes and were arrested. As per the police, on sustained questioning, they disclosed that a plan was hatched by them with their five associates who were waiting to meet them at Bapu Park in Mangolpuri.

Police personnel nabbed the five boys from Bapu Park. On enquiry, all of them were found to be children in conflict with the law (CCL) and they have been apprehended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021