Left Menu

CBI arrests former Assam CM Hiteshwar Saikia's son in loan scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested former Assam Chief Minister late Hiteshwar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia in an alleged loan scam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:21 IST
CBI arrests former Assam CM Hiteshwar Saikia's son in loan scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Saurabh Trivedi The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested former Assam Chief Minister late Hiteshwar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia in an alleged loan scam.

Ashok Saikia was arrested from Guwahati after the local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. He will be produced in court on Monday.

The case pertains to a loan taken from Assam Cooperative and Agriculture Development Bank. An FIR against him was registered in 1998 and the CBI took over the probe three years later and later chargesheet was filled in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021