Public should not be put to discomfort during passage of convoy, TN Governor tells DGP

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has urged the police department that there should not be any inconvenience to the public when his convoy passes, the Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu, who called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, was told by the Governor to ensure no inconvenience to the public during the movement of his convoy, a press release said.

Ravi further asked the top police official to take necessary measures so that flow of traffic was not hindered.

Last month, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that it (government) has decided not to hold up traffic for movement of VIPs, including the Chief Minister. The decision was taken after Justice N Anand Venkatesh had slammed the police for erecting barricades on the roads and stopping all the vehicles, including that of his, resulted in his starting the court work belatedly on October 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)