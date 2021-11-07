Left Menu

West African bloc imposes sanctions on Mali leaders over stalled vote

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:41 IST
West Africa's main political and economic bloc imposed sanctions on Sunday against Mali's transitional leaders after they informed the organisation they would not be able to hold elections in February as previously agreed.

The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze on all members of the transitional authority as well as certain family members, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said in a statement following a summit in Ghana.

