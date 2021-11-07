Police constable shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of the city on Sunday, officials said.

He was identified as Constable Tausif Ahmad, they said.

''At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at S D Colony, Batamaloo,'' an official said.

They said the cop was critically injured and was taken to the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they added.

Political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed anguish over the killing.

“Unequivocally condemn the cowardly & dastardly attack on 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar in which he lost his life. No words of condemnation would be enough! May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief,” the NC said in a tweet.

The PDP tweeted: ''Anguished by the attack in Batamaloo which has claimed the life of @JmuKmrPolice cop Tauseef Ahmed. May his family find strength to bear the loss.'' People's Conference president Sajad Lone said he was pained to hear about the killing.

“Yet again an addition to army of orphans and widows. Pained to hear about the killing of Constable Touseef Ahmed. My heartfelt commiserations to the family. Inshallah Allah will grant Jannat,' Lone said.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also condemned the killing of the policeman.

