Sudan's Burhan says he will not be part of government after transitional period -Al Jazeera

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he will not participate in any government that comes after a transitional period, Al Jazeera channel reported on Sunday.

He also denied the army was responsible for the deaths of protesters: "The Sudanese army does not kill citizens, and there are investigation committees to reveal what happened."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)