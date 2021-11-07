Sudan's Burhan says he will not be part of government after transitional period -Al Jazeera
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he will not participate in any government that comes after a transitional period, Al Jazeera channel reported on Sunday.
He also denied the army was responsible for the deaths of protesters: "The Sudanese army does not kill citizens, and there are investigation committees to reveal what happened."
