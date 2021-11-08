Maha: Cop suspended in hit-and-run case

An assistant inspector posted at Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar, against whom an offence was registered in a hit-and-run case, has been placed under suspension, an official said on Sunday. API Suhas Kharmate was suspended as per the orders of district Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde, a day after the offence was registered against him, he said.

The case had been registered against Kharmate under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337, 338 (both pertaining to punishment for rash and negligent acts) and 427 (mischief causing damage) as well as the Motor Vehicles Act at Vangaon police station on Saturday. According to police, the incident had occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday at Chinchani bypass when Kharmate was driving a car. He knocked down a couple who was on going on a two-wheeler. The couple suffered injuries in the incident, but the policeman fled from the spot. The couple is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, they said.

