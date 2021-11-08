Arab League delegation meets Sudan's ousted PM Hamdok

A delegation from the Arab League met ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday for "lengthy talks" on challenges facing the transitional process and efforts to support dialogue, the regional organisation said in a statement.

The delegation had held discussions earlier on Sunday with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

