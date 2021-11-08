Kuwait's cabinet backs draft decrees on planned amnesty for dissidents
Kuwait's cabinet approved on Sunday draft decrees for a planned amnesty to pardon political dissidents, the government said in a statement.
"The cabinet approved the necessary draft decrees in preparation for submission to His Highness the Emir," it said.
