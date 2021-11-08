Left Menu

Kuwait's cabinet backs draft decrees on planned amnesty for dissidents

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-11-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 00:24 IST
Kuwait's cabinet backs draft decrees on planned amnesty for dissidents
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Kuwait's cabinet approved on Sunday draft decrees for a planned amnesty to pardon political dissidents, the government said in a statement.

"The cabinet approved the necessary draft decrees in preparation for submission to His Highness the Emir," it said.

Also Read: Kuwait, UAE join Saudi Arabia with measures against Lebanon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021