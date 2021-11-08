Left Menu

MoS Home Nisith Pramanik slams TMC, says party played double role over fuel prices

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Sunday criticised the West Bengal government over fuel prices and said there were protests in the state over fuel prices but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is quiet today when the Centre has reduced the prices.

MoS Home Nisith Pramanik slams TMC, says party played double role over fuel prices
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Sunday criticised the West Bengal government over fuel prices and said there were protests in the state over fuel prices but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is quiet today when the Centre has reduced the prices. Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said, "There were protests in Bengal for fuel price but the chief minister is quiet today (when prices have been reduced). In other states like Assam, Tripura, the government has reduced taxes, likewise, Bengal should do the same so that people don't have to go to Assam for fuel."

He stated that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is playing a double role over fuel prices. In relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. After the central government's announcement, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states also declared a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel in their own states. (ANI)

