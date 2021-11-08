MoS Home Nisith Pramanik slams TMC, says party played double role over fuel prices
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Sunday criticised the West Bengal government over fuel prices and said there were protests in the state over fuel prices but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is quiet today when the Centre has reduced the prices.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Sunday criticised the West Bengal government over fuel prices and said there were protests in the state over fuel prices but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is quiet today when the Centre has reduced the prices. Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said, "There were protests in Bengal for fuel price but the chief minister is quiet today (when prices have been reduced). In other states like Assam, Tripura, the government has reduced taxes, likewise, Bengal should do the same so that people don't have to go to Assam for fuel."
He stated that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is playing a double role over fuel prices. In relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.
Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. After the central government's announcement, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states also declared a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel in their own states. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HC asks AIIMS to pay over Rs 50 lakh to illegally terminated employee
Rs 12,000-crore investment has already come to Jammu and Kashmir and we aim at total Rs 51,000 crore by end of 2022: Amit Shah.
The Ramco Cements Q2 net profit jumps to Rs 519.12 cr
Deepak Fertilisers raises Rs 510 cr via sale of shares to institutional investors
ICICI Bank shares zoom over 11 pc after record high quarterly profit; Mcap jumps Rs 56,959 cr