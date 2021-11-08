Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan shoots dead 4 colleagues with AK-47 rifle

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 08-11-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 08:19 IST
Four CRPF personnel were killed and three injured after their colleague shot them at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am in the camp of CRPF's 50th battalion in Lingampalli village of the district, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

As per preliminary information, a jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said.

The jawan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway, he said.

The injured personnel have been admitted to a local hospital, the police official said.

