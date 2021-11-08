Left Menu

India conducts over 8.7 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

A total of 8,70,058 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 10:35 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 8,70,058 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday. With this, the cumulative number of tests conducted reached 61,60,71,949.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,451 COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,42,826. Active cases presently constitute 0.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also, the country has so far administered over 108.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

