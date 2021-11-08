Left Menu

Fire breaks out at NKT college in Maharashtra's Thane

A fire broke out at NKT college in Thane (west) here on Monday, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-11-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 11:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at NKT college in Thane (west) here on Monday, informed Thane Municipal Corporation. No injuries, casualties have been reported so far.

RDMC and Thane Fire Brigade reached the site with one fire engine and one water tanker. The process of dousing the fire is in progress.

