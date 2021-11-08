Left Menu

After Sukma fratricide, C'garh CM asks police to ensure such incidents don't occur in future

Terming the fratricide incident at CRPF camp in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the police officers have been asked to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 08-11-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 12:05 IST
After Sukma fratricide, C'garh CM asks police to ensure such incidents don't occur in future
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the fratricide incident at CRPF camp in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the police officers have been asked to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future. "The incident of death of 4 jawans in the firing incident by a jawan at Maraiguda Linglapalli CRPF camp in Sukma district is very sad and unfortunate. The police officers have been asked to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future," tweeted Baghel.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has ordered an inquiry into an unfortunate incident of fratricide. The CRPF ordered the inquiry into the incident "to ascertain the cause of the incident and suggest remedial measures".

The incident took place at about 3.25 am on Monday in which Constable Reetesh Ranjan of CRPF's 50 Battalion opened fire on his company personnel in which four were killed and three others got injured. Those killed have been identified as constables Dhanji, Rajiv Mondal, Rajmani Kumar Yadav and Dharmendra Kumar while those injured are named as Water Carrier Dhananjay Kumar Singh, and constables Dharmatma Kumar and Malaya Ranjan Maharana.

Constable Reetesh has been apprehended along with his weapon. The force said that "DIG range and CO of the unit have reached the incident spot as well as senior officers from Raipur have also rushed to the spot".

According to CRPF, local police has begun an investigation into the case and all legal actions will follow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
2
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021