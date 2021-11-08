Left Menu

India's first woman Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay awarded Padma Shri

Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay on Monday received the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, in the field of medicine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 12:08 IST
India's first woman Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay awarded Padma Shri
Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay receives the Padma Shri award (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay on Monday received the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, in the field of medicine. Bandopadhyay was the first woman to be promoted to the level of Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force (IAF). She continues to serve people as a civilian now.

President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are among the attendees.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. 119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. (ANI)

