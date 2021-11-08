Police official injured after attack in Cannes - French Interior Minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-11-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 12:16 IST
- Country:
- France
A police official was injured after being attacked with a weapon in Cannes, southern France, and his assailant has been "neutralized", French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter, adding he would go to the scene of the incident later in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Motorcycling-Emotional Quartararo wins maiden MotoGP title for France
France can become carbon neutral by 2050 at cost that would be manageable -RTE
In France, Trump-like TV pundit rocks presidential campaign
New nuclear reactors can help France become carbon neutral by 2050 -RTE
France can become carbon neutral by 2050 at cost that would be manageable -RTE