Police official injured after attack in Cannes - French Interior Minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-11-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 12:16 IST
A police official was injured after being attacked with a weapon in Cannes, southern France, and his assailant has been "neutralized", French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter, adding he would go to the scene of the incident later in the day.

