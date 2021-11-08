Epidemiologist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar receives Padma Shri award

Former Scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Raman Gangakhedkar was conferred with Padma Shri Award 2020 on Monday. Dr Gangakhedkar is now a member of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) expert group tasked with probing the origins of COVID-19.

The leading Indian epidemiologist was presented with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)