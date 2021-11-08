Left Menu

K'taka: Three additional judges take oath of office

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 13:18 IST
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court on Monday.

The three judges who took oath at the Raj Bhavan were: Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde, Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah and Justice Kannan Kuyil Sridharan Hemalekha.

Chief Justice of the High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

With the induction of the three additional judges, the High Court of Karnataka has now a strength of 46 judges including the Chief Justice.

