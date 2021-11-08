Old grenades found near retired army man's house

Five old grenades were found near the house of a retired army personnel at Ilanthila in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The grenades, 'manufactured in 1979-1980,' were noticed by the retired army man near a barbed wire fence when he was coming back from a walk, Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said.

The army man, Jayakumar Poojary, called the police and informed that some miscreants had placed the grenades for causing harm. One grenade was wrapped in yellow plastic while others were scattered there, he said.

Later, he kept the grenades at a safe place near his house. Police officials rushed the spot with a bomb disposal squad and seized them. The matter will be intimated to the army to check whom it was allotted to, officials said.

The grenades were manufactured in an ordnance factory in 1979-80 as per the prints on them. It is still not clear whether grenades are active or dead. They have been kept safely with all precautions in police custody and a forensic team will soon examine them, the officials said. A case has been registered at the Uppinangady police station.

