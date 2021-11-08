Left Menu

Gandhi family members sacrificed lives for country; BJP, RSS have no right to comment: Cong's Manickam Tagore

Taking a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Gandhi family, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Monday said that the Gandhi family has sacrificed their lives for the country but the BJP and RSS people have not done anything like this so they have no right to comment on them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 13:31 IST
Gandhi family members sacrificed lives for country; BJP, RSS have no right to comment: Cong's Manickam Tagore
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Gandhi family, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Monday said that the Gandhi family has sacrificed their lives for the country but the BJP and RSS people have not done anything like this so they have no right to comment on them. "When Mahatma Gandhi and Congress party were fighting in the freedom movement. These RSS people from Godse did not sacrifice anything for the country. RSS people were supporting Britishers when Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress were fighting against them," said the Lok Sabha MP.

Tagore further said that when former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi initiated steps for modern India, they again protested against it. "Prime Minister Modi has no right to comment on the Congress family members who have sacrificed their leaders for the country," he said.

While addressing the BJP national executive meeting in Delhi, PM Modi had said that his party is not centred around a particular family and the BJP relies on the principles of "Seva Sankalp" and "Samarpan" . (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021