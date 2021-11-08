Suspect behind Cannes stabbing had Algerian nationality, unknown to authorities - BFM TV/Le Figaro
The man suspected of having attacked a police official in Cannes, southern France, on Monday had Algerian nationality, reported BFM TV and Le Figaro.
BFM TV added he was unknown to French authorities, while Le Figaro said he had an Italian residency permit. Both BFM TV and Le Figaro also said the suspect was born in 1984.
