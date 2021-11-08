Left Menu

Arab league says talks with Lebanon about Gulf crisis go in 'right direction'

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:14 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Discussions with Lebanon about its rift with Gulf states are going in "the right directon," the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League said in televised remarks on Monday.

A delegation from the Arab League is visiting Beirut to try and address the crisis that broke out following a minister's critical remarks about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

