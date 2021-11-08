Arab league says talks with Lebanon about Gulf crisis go in 'right direction'
Discussions with Lebanon about its rift with Gulf states are going in "the right directon," the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League said in televised remarks on Monday.
A delegation from the Arab League is visiting Beirut to try and address the crisis that broke out following a minister's critical remarks about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.
