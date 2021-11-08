Left Menu

Lashkar terrorist arrested in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Security forces on Monday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. A team of police and Army apprehended the active terrorist from Wahadan village of Ashmuqam area in Anantnag during a search operation, the officials said.

They said the arrested terrorist was identified as Hafiz Abdullah Malik, who was affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow outfit of LeT.

A pistol and seven rounds were recovered from Malik's possession at the time of his arrest while on his disclosure, the security forces recovered one AK rifle, two magazines, and 40 rounds from Katsu forests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

