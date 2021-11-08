Kuwaiti government submits resignation to emir - media

Kuwait's government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, leading local newspapers Al Qabas and Al Rai reported.

The government has been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in the elected parliament.

