Kuwaiti government submits resignation to emir - media
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:43 IST
Kuwait's government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, leading local newspapers Al Qabas and Al Rai reported.
The government has been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in the elected parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
