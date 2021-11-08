Left Menu

BRIEF-Disney Says New And Eligible Returning Subscribers Can Get One Month Of Disney+ For $1.99

Nov 8 (Reuters) - * WALT DISNEY CO SAYS STARTING NOV. 8 THROUGH NOV. 14, NEW AND ELIGIBLE RETURNING SUBSCRIBERS CAN GET ONE MONTH OF DISNEY+ FOR $1.99 * DISNEY SAYS DISNEY+ SUBSCRIBERS WITH A VALID TICKET OR PASS AND THEME PARK RESERVATION ON NOV. 12 TO GET SPECIAL BENEFITS ACROSS DISNEY THEME PARKS

