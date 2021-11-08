Left Menu

14-year-old girl gang-raped in UP's Firozabad, 3 detained

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 08-11-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:51 IST
14-year-old girl gang-raped in UP's Firozabad, 3 detained
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a village here on Diwali night, police said on Monday.

The teenager was forcibly taken to an agricultural field by three men when she was lighting earthen lamps outside her home on Thursday, according to a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

Superintendent of Police MC Mishra said the girl was recovered late in the night and she told her family members about the rape.

An FIR was registered against Dharmveer, Naresh and Ashish on Sunday and the three of them were detained the next day.

The police are recording the statement of the girl, Tundla Circle Officer Abhishek Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021