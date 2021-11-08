Left Menu

NCB vigilance team inspected several places associated with drugs-on-cruise case: Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh on Monday said that the NCB vigilance team is inspecting several locations in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:52 IST
NCB vigilance team inspected several places associated with drugs-on-cruise case: Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh
NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh on Monday said that the NCB vigilance team is inspecting several locations in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. "Our vigilance team is in Mumbai for the second time for investigation in this case. We inspected a number of places associated with the case. We are hopeful that Prabhakar Sail will come today to record his statement," the top NCB officer told reporters as they arrived at Mumbai Trust Port today.

He further noted that it is important to inspect locations to link evidence with the case. The vigilance team had summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, to record his statement in the alleged payoff in the case today. The agency asked Sail to appear before it at 2 pm on Monday, said NCB.

NCB vigilance team, led by Gyaneshwar Singh, arrived in Mumbai on Monday. Earlier in the day, he was seen at the Delhi airport. Speaking to media persons, Singh said, "I will not take names but all those who are needed will be called (for questioning). I expect Prabhakar Sail to come today (for questioning)."

Gyaneshwar Singh is heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) which has been constituted to probe allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case. Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

