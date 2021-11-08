WB Post poll violence: Calcutta HC directs CBI, SIT to file fresh status report by December 23

Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and SIT to file a fresh investigation report in connection with the post-poll violence case in the state by December 23, which is the next date of hearing. The direction came from a division bench of Chief Justice Prokash Srivastava and Justice I P Mukerjee.

During the hearing on Monday, the SIT filed a statue report on the investigation which stated that as the investigation is underway, it will require further time to file a complete report. The CBI also sought time to file the final report in the case. The High Court granted them time for filing the report till the next date of hearing.

The bench is of the view that the question of payment of compensation will be considered after receiving the final reports from both CBI and SIT. The bench directed the petitioners to file applications mentioning the name of the persons who are still not able to return to their respective houses. After considering the issue, the bench will pass a necessary order in the issue.

The CBI has registered several cases in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal. The CBI filed the cases in compliance with the Calcutta High Court order passed in August 19 this year.

The first case was earlier registered at Golf Green police station in Kolkata on May 16, 2021, on the allegations that the accused (residents of Kolkata) attacked the complainant and his family members with bamboo, rod, blade etc. and the victims suffered injuries due to the said attack. The victims were taken to PG Hospital and after treatment; they were discharged. Sections 354 and 506 of IPC were added by the Police in the case subsequently as per the orders of the Court. The second case was earlier registered at Gangaram police station of South Dinajpur district on May 1, 2021, on the allegations that the accused (residents of Gangarampur) went to the residence of the victim on April 27, 2021 and took him to Gangarampur Kaldighi. It was further alleged that the victim was then attacked by the accused with an iron rod, bamboo and other dangerous weapons and was left severely wounded. The victim was admitted to Gangarampur Kaldighi Hospital but he finally succumbed to such injuries on April 29, 2021.

The third case was earlier registered at Amdanga police station in North 24 Parganas. It was alleged that the accused murdered the victim. It was further alleged that the body of the said victim was found hanging on May 10, 2021. CBI has so far registered 43 cases and Investigation is continuing in these cases.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

