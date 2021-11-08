Left Menu

Cruise drugs case: Witness Prabhakar Sail appears before NCB vigilance team

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureaus NCB Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan is an accused.The NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday, directing him to appear before the vigilance team to record his statement.Sail along with his lawyer reached at Central Reserve Police Forces CRPF mess in suburban Bandra under police protection at 2 pm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 15:08 IST
Cruise drugs case: Witness Prabhakar Sail appears before NCB vigilance team
  • Country:
  • India

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused.

The NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday, directing him to appear before the vigilance team to record his statement.

Sail along with his lawyer reached at Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra under police protection at 2 pm. This is his first appearance before the NCB's vigilance team. which is probing the allegations of pay-off in the cruise drugs case.

The NCB's vigilance team, headed by the agency's Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, reached here from Delhi on Monday morning. Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi, last month claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. Sail claimed Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Sail's allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others.

Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last month, a vigilance team led by Singh had come to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion, but failed to record Sail's statement. It had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official earlier said.

Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021