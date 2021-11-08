CRPF Jawan in fratricide incident under custody: Sukma SP
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who opened fire on other Jawans is under custody at Maraiguda Police Station, informed Sunil Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sukma on Monday.
"When we received the information, that one CRPF jawan opened fire on other jawans, we initiated the investigation wherein it was found that seven CRPF jawans got injured due to bullets," Sharma said. Out of them, two died on the spot and two others lost their lives during the treatment, he added. (ANI)
