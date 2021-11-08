Lebanon's PM says IMF talks progressing well
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that preliminary talks with the International Monetary Fund were advancing well.
"For the first time we have handed over unified financial figures," Mikati told an economic conference in Beirut. "We hope we will have a letter of intent soon."
