Five SDPI activists held for attacking DYFI worker in Kerala

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 15:53 IST
Five activists of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political arm of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India, were arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a DYFI activist near Mavelikara in the district.

DYFI activist Arun Kumar, who is in his early 20s, suffered serious injuries in the attack last night, allegedly using sharp edged weapons, police said.

Kumar has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, they said.

The incident was reported from Kurathikad police station near Mavelikara on Sunday night when Kumar was going to a house in the area in connection with his friend's marriage, police said. Those arrested were active members of the SDPI, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

