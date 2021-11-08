Abu Dhabi Ports to invest $500 mln in Egyptian ports - Al-Arabiya TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:03 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
The chief executive of Abu Dhabi Ports said on Monday that the state-owned company plans to invest $500 million in the Egyptian Red Sea port of Safaga and the dry port of 10th of Ramadan, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
