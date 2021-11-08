HC directs Centre, DMRC to treat as representation PIL against unregulated use of Yulu bikes

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Centre, Delhi government, the city police, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to consider and decide as a representation a plea seeking regulated use of Yulu bikes in the national capital. Yulu bikes are small battery-operated scooters that are available outside several metro stations here and can be rented through a mobile application by commuters. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said that the grievances ventilated in the public interest litigation shall be looked into by the concerned authorities in accordance with law and applicable policy as expeditiously as possible and practical. The petitioner DPS Rajesh said effective guidelines were needed concerning the use of Yulu bikes to ensure the safety of minors and the public at large. The petitioner prayed that Yulu bikes be brought under the ambit of the Motor Vehicles Act and their further use be banned until guidelines are framed for their use. In his petition filed through lawyer Dishank Dhawan, the petitioner alleged that the bikes are being misused due to the absence of appropriate regulations as the commuters were using them in violation of all traffic rules and regulations. "With the availability of the Yulu bike easily, hirers after booking the vehicle can have unbridled liberty to go for joy rides without caring for their safety and undermining the safety of other road users creating chaos on the roads," the petition said. "The sluggish speed of Yulu bikes slows down fast-moving traffic on busy roads and their low height of the bikes does not meet eye levels of drivers in bigger vehicles like trucks and buses, creating dangers of an accident. Violation of traffic norms by the users is common. The users can even be seen driving on the wrong sides of the roads and taking sharp turns besides driving on the pavements meant for walking, even in areas like Connaught Place, at odd hours of the night," it added. The petition asserted that since the police officials are not allowed to stop or check the identity of the commuters on Yulu bikes, "minors are getting ignorant towards following laws of the land". "The purpose for which the services of the Respondent no. 6 (Yulu bikes) has been hired by the Respondent no. 1 (Centre) and 3 (DMRC) is to provide the last mile connectivity to the metro riders. Unfortunately, the basic motive of the Respondent no. 6 is to earn money by continuing the services to its hirers at odd hours also, which is contrary to the objectives that Respondent no. 6 claims," it argued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)