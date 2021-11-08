Left Menu

Lithuania moving troops to Belarus border over migrants, says minister

Reuters | Daugavpils | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Lithuania was moving troops to its border with Belarus to prepare for a possible influx of migrants, the Baltic country's interior minister said on Monday.

The Lithuanian cabinet would also discuss whether to declare a state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, Agne Bilotaite told a news conference.

Lithuanian authorities declined to say how many soldiers would be moved and precisely where they would be deployed, citing security reasons.

