 Palestinian rights group urges U.N. to investigate spyware hacking claims

A Palestinian human rights group on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate claims that activists in the Israeli-occupied West Bank were hacked using Israeli technology firm NSO Group's spyware.

"We call on the United Nations to launch an investigation to disclose the party that stood behind using this programme on the phones of human rights activists, a move that put their lives at risk," Tahseen Elayyan, of Al-Haq Organization for Human Rights, said in Ramallah.

