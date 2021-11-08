Left Menu

Middle-aged woman climbs atop water tank demanding partition of family land in Sikar

She had apprehensions that her son would sell the transferred land, police said.Demanding a partition of the land afresh, Vimlesh climbed on the tank and was adamant that the partition be done at the spot.

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old woman climbed up an overhead water tank and threatened to jump from it over a land-related dispute in Katrathal village here on Monday, police said.

Tense scenes prevailed for nearly an hour as the woman, Vimlesh, went on top of the water tank demanding a part of the family land be partitioned immediately to her.

''The woman was annoyed with her father-in-law who had transferred his land to her son and did not give her any share. She had apprehensions that her son would sell the transferred land,'' police said.

Demanding a partition of the land afresh, Vimlesh climbed on the tank and was adamant that the partition be done at the spot. However, she was convinced to come down from the structure, SHO of Dadia police station Subhas Chand said.

He said the woman has been told to not take such a step again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

