MP: Food dept official caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:13 IST
MP: Food dept official caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe in Indore
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A junior supply officer of the food department was caught by Lokayukta police while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a salesman of a ration shop in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Dharmendra Sharma, was caught red-handed at an under-construction garden near his house when he took the money from the salesman of the ration shop situated in Chandan Nagar area of the city, Lokayukta police's deputy superintendent Praveen Singh Baghel said.

Enraged over the officer's unjustified demand, the ration shop's salesman had complained to the Lokayukta police about it, the official said.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 every month from the shop owner and threatened that if he did not pay him, then he will get it closed by pointing out several discrepancies in the establishment, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The official said the accused was not arrested but was asked to sign a bond to ensure his appearance before the Lokayukta police whenever he is called in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

