Left Menu

Iran-backed militia behind attack on Iraqi PM - sources

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on Monday condition of anonymity, said the drones and explosives used in the attack were Iranian-made. A spokesperson for one Iran-aligned paramilitary group declined to comment immediately on the attack and who carried it out.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:16 IST
Iran-backed militia behind attack on Iraqi PM - sources
Image Credit: Twitter (@MAKadhimi)
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia group, Iraqi security officials and sources close to the militias said. The sources, who spoke to Reuters on Monday condition of anonymity, said the drones and explosives used in the attack were Iranian-made.

A spokesperson for one Iran-aligned paramilitary group declined to comment immediately on the attack and who carried it out. Other Iran-backed groups could not be reached immediately for comment, and there was no immediate comment from the government in Tehran. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt from the attack on his residence in Baghdad, which was carried out using explosives-laden drone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021