Cabinet panel on parliamentary affairs recommends holding winter session from Nov 29 to Dec 23

The Cabinet Committee of Parliament Affairs (CCPA) recommended holding the winter session of Parliament from November 29 to December 23, said a source on Monday. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has already finalised the proposal in this regard.

The winter session of Parliament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the monsoon session was marked by protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus spyware issue and repeal of the farmer's law. The last Parliament session was curtailed sine die two days ahead of its scheduled adjournment. (ANI)

