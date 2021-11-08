Kuwait Emir issues two decrees pardoning political dissidents - parliament speaker

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued two royal decrees pardoning some political dissidents, the speaker of parliament, Marzouk al-Ghanim, said in remarks published on parliament's Twitter account on Monday.

The amnesty has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long standoff with the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)