Kuwait Emir issues two decrees pardoning political dissidents - parliament speaker
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:47 IST
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued two royal decrees pardoning some political dissidents, the speaker of parliament, Marzouk al-Ghanim, said in remarks published on parliament's Twitter account on Monday.
The amnesty has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long standoff with the government.
