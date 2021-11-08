Left Menu

3 held for betting in UP's Muzaffarnagar

08-11-2021
Three people were arrested for allegedly betting on a cricket match with some cash seized at a house in Dal Mandi area here on Monday, police said.

The betting gang was busted in the raid after inputs were received about their activities, they said.

Police said house owner Deepak Sharma, Vikas sharma and Sanjit have been arrested in this connection.

A probe is underway.

